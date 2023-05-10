Adjoa Andoh’s coronation remark is most complained about moment of 2023 – Ofcom

Charles and Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

A televised comment by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh about the Buckingham Palace balcony being “terribly white” has become the most complained about moment of 2023 so far, Ofcom has said.

More than 4,000 complaints have been filed about the remark, which was made when the actress, 60, appeared on ITV’s live coverage of Saturday’s coronation celebrations.

Andoh, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury in the Netflix show, said: “Looking at all those young people, there is a bit of me that has gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to the terribly white balcony. I’m very struck by that.”

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has apologised for what she said (PA)

Andoh later appeared on BBC Radio 4 to clarify what she meant and apologise.

On Wednesday, UK regulator Ofcom said the comment received 4,165 complaints, making it the most complained about moment of the year.