Record number of runners expected to finish London Marathon

Mo Farah and other competitors at the start of the men’s elite race

A record number of people are expected to finish the London Marathon on Sunday, organisers have said.

Some 49,675 runners registered for this year’s race, up from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019.

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday, as each year a portion drop out due to illness, injury and life events.

TCS London Marathon organisers said they expanded numbers in an attempt to reach a cap of 50,000.

(PA Graphics)

This year the marathon returned to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite forecasters predicting heavy rain from 7am, the weather was dry for the start of the elite and mass participation races, with light drizzle later in the morning.

Runners set off beneath overcast skies amid temperatures of around 8C (46.4F).

The Met Office has warned there is likely to be heavier rain later in the day.

Brigid Kosgei pulled out of the 2023 London Marathon just three minutes in, and appeared to be limping (John Walton/PA)

The women’s elite race got off to a dramatic start after record-holder Brigid Kosgei began limping and pulled out after just three minutes.

The Kenyan holds the fastest women’s marathon time of 2:14:04.

Her competitors – including 10km record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir – remain in the running.

Sir Mo Farah, 40, who has a personal best time of 2:05:11, is competing in the elite men’s race for the final time and admitted there could be tears after the race.

The world’s fastest marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge, 38, from Kenya – whose record stands at 2:01:09 – is not competing this year but was the official starter for the elite men’s race and the mass participation event.

Among those in the mass event are Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, who is running for the Grenfell Foundation, as well as The Crown star Josh O’Connor, and former England rugby league captain Chris Robshaw.

Wheelchair athletes cross Tower Bridge (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Amateur runners began the 26.2-mile route from Greenwich Park at 10am, and they will loop past London landmarks including Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square before finishing on The Mall.

Meanwhile, up to 50,000 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have gathered on the streets nearby for the third day of a protest dubbed “The Big One”.