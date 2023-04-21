Wet weather blamed as retail sales slump

Shoppers on a high street

Retailers saw sales fall in March as poor weather impacted Britons heading to the shops.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that retail sales volumes declined by 0.9% last month as clothes shops, department stores and garden centres all reported declines.

Food sales were also down as rampant food inflation continues to weigh on shopping habits.

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.9% in March 2023, following a rise of 1.1% in February 2023. Retail is now 0.7% below its pre #COVID19 level. ➡️ https://t.co/KZnNLmo1r4 pic.twitter.com/tB1C4D5KiY — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 21, 2023

The decline in overall sales was heavier than expected, with economists predicting a 0.5% decline for the month.

It comes after retailers reported a 1.1% increase in sales volumes in February, with the ONS marginally downgrading its original 1.2% growth figure.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Retail fell sharply in March as poor weather impacted on sales across almost all sectors.