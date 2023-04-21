Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wet weather blamed as retail sales slump

UK NewsPublished:

The Office for National Statistics said that retail sales volumes declined by 0.9% last month.

Shoppers on a high street
Shoppers on a high street

Retailers saw sales fall in March as poor weather impacted Britons heading to the shops.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that retail sales volumes declined by 0.9% last month as clothes shops, department stores and garden centres all reported declines.

Food sales were also down as rampant food inflation continues to weigh on shopping habits.

The decline in overall sales was heavier than expected, with economists predicting a 0.5% decline for the month.

It comes after retailers reported a 1.1% increase in sales volumes in February, with the ONS marginally downgrading its original 1.2% growth figure.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Retail fell sharply in March as poor weather impacted on sales across almost all sectors.

“However, the broader trend is less subdued as a strong performance from retailers in January and February means the three-month picture shows positive growth for the first time since August 2021.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News