What the papers say – February 2

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by the cost of strike action and the reported leak of a Government White Paper which could shake up the Premier League.

Metro says the accumulated cost of widespread industrial action since last summer has reached £2 billion.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? NOW IT REALLY HURTS ? Multi-billion pound cost to the economy as strike action grows#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Nw6x2b53HY — Metro (@MetroUK) February 1, 2023

Ministers are considering whether to close a legal loophole that prevents headteachers from knowing which staff are taking part in industrial action, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims to have seen a yet-to-be-released White Paper which will enforce tougher regulations on who can own football clubs.

The Times reports British Gas has been sending debt collectors to customers’ homes to fit pay-as-you-go meters.

The Times: British Gas breaking intohomes of the vulnerable #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/brRljWv1Iw — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) February 1, 2023

The Guardian leads with spending watchdog officials examining the decision to provide £220,000 of taxpayers’ money for Boris Johnson’s legal defence in the Partygate inquiry.

Guardian front page, Thursday 2 February 2023: Watchdog looks into £220,000 bill for Johnson Partygate legal advice pic.twitter.com/RbIQ1HgKhZ — The Guardian (@guardian) February 1, 2023

The Telegraph reports the RAF has been accused of discriminating against white men in its efforts to meet “aspirational diversity targets”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'RAF faces crisis over drive for diversity'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/jJkHm01X9K — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 1, 2023

The i says Liz Truss’s return to frontline politics “could trigger bitter Tory infighting”.

Thursday's front page: Liz Truss comeback ignites fears of new Tory civil war#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NEeTkUwtjD — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 1, 2023

The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign for action after a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in a back garden.

The Daily Express says the parents of a mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog fear “somebody has her”.

The Financial Times reports Adani Enterprises has called off its equity fundraising following allegations of fraud and stock manipulation.