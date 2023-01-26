Notification Settings

The full list of 23 NatWest branches set to close

UK News

The branches will shut down between the end of April and the beginning of May, with two closure dates yet to be decided.

Shoppers in a high street

High street bank NatWest has said it will be shutting 23 branches in England and Wales.

They will shut down between the end of April and the beginning of May, with two closure dates yet to be decided.

As Lloyds, TSB and Barclays announced closures earlier this month, it means that 87 bank branch closures have been announced so far this year, less than a month in.

NatWest branches scheduled for closure:

Southampton – Bitterne Road – April 25
Blackpool – Lytham Road – April 25
London – Clapham High Street – April 26
Stroud – Bank Buildings – April 26
Fleet – Fleet Road – April 27
Heslington – Main Street – April 27
Dunstable – High Street North – May 3
Maidstone – Sutton Road – May 4
Exeter – St Thomas Centre – May 9
Bootle – Stanley Road – May 10
Crawley – Gatwick Road – May 11
Frome – Market Place – May 11
Broadwater – Broadwater Street East – May 16
Colwyn Bay – Abergele Road – May 17
Ilminster – East Street – May 18
London – Marylebone High Street – May 23
Sheerness – High Street – May 24
Llansamlet – Phoenix Way – May 25
Cranbrook – High Street – May 30
Torquay – Newton Road – May 31
Birstall – Loughborough Road – June 1
Horwich – Lee Lane – TBC
Shoreham-by-Sea – East Street – TBC



