Rupert Murdoch abandons proposed tie-up between Fox and News Corp

A proposed reunion of two parts of Rupert Murdoch’s empire has been abandoned after the media mogul decided it would not be “optimal”.

News Corp – the US company that owns the Wall Street Journal, Harper Collins and The Times among many others – said it had received a letter from the 91-year-old Australian and his son Lachlan.

In October the Murdochs had floated the idea of a tie-up between News Corp and Fox Corp, which includes Fox News, TMZ and other brands.

The two companies were split in 2013 in a move that was intended to draw a line between the empire’s publishing businesses, which were struggling, and its entertainment division.

Rupert Murdoch with his sons Lachlan (left) and James (right) (John Stillwell/PA)

Mr Murdoch remained as chairman of the two companies and kept a majority stake in New Corp.

Last year the board of News Corp, which is listed in New York, said it had formed a committee to independently assess whether the reunification of the two businesses would be in shareholders’ interest.

According to a statement from News Corp, the Murdochs said they would not vote for a combination unless it was recommended by the committee and approved by a majority of non-Murdoch shareholders.

On Tuesday News Corp said: “Today … the company’s board of directors received a letter from K Rupert Murdoch withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of News Corp and Fox Corporation.

“In withdrawing the proposal, Mr Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time.

“As a result of this action, the special committee of the board of directors of News Corp has been dissolved.