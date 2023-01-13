Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere – London

Lisa Marie Presley, US singer and only child of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54, her family has confirmed.

In a statement, the Presley family said they were “shocked and devastated” by the news, which was announced on Thursday.

The US singer-songwriter was “rushed” for medical treatment earlier the same day, though no further details were made immediately available.

But a statement, shared with the PA news agency, a short while later read: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”