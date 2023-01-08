Police seek help identifying man who does not know who he is

Police appeal on identifying man

Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who was found in a seaside town more than three months ago and still cannot tell officers who he is or where he is from.

The man, thought to be aged between 40 and 50 years old, was found in Weymouth, Dorset, on Wednesday September 28 2022.

Dorset Police said that he speaks with an eastern European accent and his first language is believed to be Latvian.

The man is thought to be aged between 40 and 50 (Dorset Police/PA)

Police Constable Becky Barnes said: “We have been continuing to conduct enquiries to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact with Interpol and other partner agencies.

“However, we have still been unable to confirm an identity for this man and he has not been able to tell us who he is or provide any information about where he is from or his family.

“He remains in the safe care of the health service and his appearance has changed somewhat since he was first found as he has now cut his hair and beard.

“I am therefore issuing updated images of the man in case it might assist anyone who has information relating to his identity.”

Police say that the man speaks with an eastern European accent and his first language is believed to be Latvian (Dorset Police/PA)

When he was found he had long, curly matted brown hair, a brown beard and was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with no visor and a black leather jacket.

He was also wearing a black shirt, a pair of black suit trousers on top of another pair of black trousers and brown workmen’s boots and he was carrying a black rucksack.