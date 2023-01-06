British Airways reveals first new uniform since 2004

British Airways' new uniform

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits in what the company described as “an airline first”, while a tunic and hijab option has also been introduced.

The collection was created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng.

British Airways’ new uniform will be worn by more than 30,000 of its employees (British Airways/PA)

It was five years in the making and suffered repeated delays, including the coronavirus pandemic.

A tailored three-piece suit has been created for men, while women who do not want to wear a jumpsuit have dress, skirt and trouser options.

British Airways decided not to allow male pilots and crew to wear skirts, in contrast with rival airline Virgin Atlantic’s gender-neutral uniform policy.

The former’s new uniform will be worn by more than 30,000 of its employees from this spring.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chief executive, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.