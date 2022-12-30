In Pictures: A new Prince of Wales and a historic World Cup journey

Queen Elizabeth II death

2022 saw Wales embark on a football rollercoaster, from qualification joy to Doha heartache, as well as a new Prince of Wales following the death of the Queen.

Wales fans in the stands at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first successful campaign since 1958, but disappointing results – most notably a 3-0 defeat to England – saw them finish bottom of the group and head home early.

Wales fans appear dejected at the 4TheFans fan park at The Tramshed, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Following the death of the Queen, Charles ascended to the throne to become King – meaning his son, William, as heir apparent became the new Prince of Wales.

The Prince of Wales with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford during a visit to the Senedd in Cardiff (Geoff Caddick/PA)

William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with the King announcing their titles in his historic address to the nation.

King Charles III set his affairs in order in a television broadcast, saying he was proud to bestow the title on his eldest son and heir.

It meant William is following in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.

William and Kate, with their children George and Charlotte, during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ashley Crowden/PA)

The death of the Queen meant Charles visited Wales as the new King, accompanied by Camilla the Queen Consort, for a series of duties.

The King and the Queen Consort meet Sheinkin IV, goat mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion at Cardiff Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King speaking after receiving a motion of condolence at the Senedd in Cardiff (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The King and the Queen Consort leave Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, following a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen (Jacob King/PA)

The King plants an oak sapling alongside First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, at the National Trust managed estate of Erddig (David Rose/Daily Telegraph)

The weather in Wales, like the rest of the UK, saw extremes – with baking temperatures in summer and violent storms hitting the coast.

People on the beach at Barry Island enjoying the hot weather (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cantref Reservoir in Brecon Beacons National Park (Ben Birchall/PA)

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse, Bridgend, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast (Jacob King/PA)

Elsewhere, people in Wales marched in the capital Cardiff demanding independence for the country.

People take part in a march calling for Welsh independence (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, visited Cardiff to unveil a statue dedicated to Wales’ first black head teacher – Betty Campbell.

Charles and Camilla visit the statue of Betty Campbell, a Welsh community activist and Wales’ first black head teacher, at Central Square (Chris Jackson/PA)

Towards the end of the year, members of the Royal College of Nursing joined colleagues across many parts of the UK in taking strike action over pay and conditions within the NHS.