Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Date set for inquest of schoolboy who drowned in river

UK NewsPublished:

Christopher Kapessa was aged 13 when he died in Fernhill, south Wales, in July 2019.

Christopher Kapessa
Christopher Kapessa

A date has been set for the inquest of a schoolboy who drowned in a river while playing with friends.

Christopher Kapessa, 13, was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on July 1 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute a boy, 14 at the time of Christopher’s death, accused of being responsible.

In July 2020, the agency said prosecution was not in the public interest.

Earlier this year, the High Court ruled against a challenge to that decision made by Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph.

On Friday, a pre-inquest review into Christopher’s death took place at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court.

Assistant coroner Nadim Bashir told the hearing a date for the full inquest has been set for July 10 2023.

The full inquest is expected to last for 10 days, with Mr Bashir saying he is “not prepared to adjourn” it.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News