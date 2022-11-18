Flooding shuts schools and roads as amber warning in place in eastern Scotland

Flood sign

Flooding has led to school closures and disruption on roads and railways as heavy rain drenches some areas, with an amber weather warning in place in eastern parts of Scotland.

The amber “heavy rain” alert covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross until 3pm on Friday, and warns some fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, “causing danger to life”.

A yellow warning is in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday.

Authorities said the rain will make driving difficult, with the potential for reduced visibility and surface water, and conditions likely to affect travel on both the trunk road and rail network.

?️ Heavy and persistent rain continues to fall in eastern Scotland and over 80 mm has now fallen in places during the last 48 hours ⚠️If you're about to make a journey, check @trafficscotland and stay #WeatherAware ? Here's the latest radar ? pic.twitter.com/flaqaXhisl — Met Office (@metoffice) November 18, 2022

In Angus, all schools in Brechin, Montrose and Kirriemuir were closed due to localised flooding, as well as more than a dozen others.

On Friday morning, a lane of the M9 westbound was closed at J2 due to flooding, while in Fife the A92 was closed between the Parbroath Crossroads and Melville Lodges due to flooding, and in Dunfermline, Halbeath Road was shut with diversions in place.

Regional flood warnings are in place from the eastern Borders to Aberdeenshire, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency warning Aberdeenshire and Angus could be particularly affected.

There were 20 flood warnings and nine flood alerts in place on Friday morning.

People living in regions with flood warnings have been urged to plan any journeys and keep themselves safe.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Met Office is warning us to expect a period of difficult weather in parts of eastern Scotland throughout Friday, with heavy rain likely to impact travel in the amber warning area in the north-east.

“The conditions could potentially bring disruption to the transport network, so it’s important people plan their journeys before they set off – particularly if they’re looking to use the trunk roads or travel by rail.”

Forecasters said that some areas of higher ground in the amber warning area could see a month’s worth of rain within a couple of days, with more than 100mm of rain, and even 150mm, possible in parts of the Grampians and Cairngorms.

Average rainfall for November in Aberdeenshire is 113mm, while for Angus it is 122.8mm.

ScotRail has imposed some speed restrictions on lines in the east of Scotland until midday.

Network Rail Scotland said journeys will take longer today on the East Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and the Borders, as well as between Aberdeen, Inverness and the Central Belt because of the “extremely high rainfall” which means train speeds need to be limited for safety.

?️ Heavy and persistent rain in eastern Scotland on #Friday morning⚠️ ?️ Mostly cloudy with showers in other northern and western areas, but plenty of sunshine in southern parts of England and Wales ?️ Severe gales in NE Scotland and brisk winds on many western coasts pic.twitter.com/v6cb47Hw1e — Met Office (@metoffice) November 17, 2022

Ms Gilruth added: “Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions.”

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing, said: “As an amber warning for heavy rain has been issued, we are urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel.

“The Met Office, Sepa and Traffic Scotland websites have valuable information about weather disruptions and we would advise people to check these sites before setting off on your journey.