Firefighters free toddler after toilet seat gets stuck around neck

Talk about down in the dumps! ??

Little Harper found herself in a spot of bother recently after our firefighters had to attend her home to free a potty from her head!

Her mam Kay has today praised the #Wallsend crew who helped keep the toddler calm during the rescue ? pic.twitter.com/oh0q1wa2KN

— Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) November 3, 2022