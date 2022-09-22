National insurance hike to be cancelled from November 6, says Kwarteng

I can confirm that this year’s 1.25% point rise in National Insurance will be reversed on 6th November.

Its replacement – the Health and Social Care Levy planned for April 23 – will be cancelled.

A tax cut for workers. More cash for businesses to invest, employ and grow. pic.twitter.com/qssnBaNywK

— Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) September 22, 2022