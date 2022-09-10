New King affirms independence of the Church of Scotland

King Charles III

The new King has affirmed the independence of the Church of Scotland from Government as one of his first acts.

King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.

At a meeting of the Accession Council, attended by privy councillors at St James’s Palace in London, he was formally proclaimed King.

Members of the privy council gathered for the Accession Council (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The ceremony came two days after the death of his mother at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

After the formal ceremony, King Charles III made an oath “relating to the security of the Church of Scotland”.

This oath is taken at the point of accession to the Crown, with Charles saying he was “ready to do so at this first opportunity”.