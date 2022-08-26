Man dead after plane crash at Shobdon Airfield

The air ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

The accident happened at 10.30am when the single engine plane crashed. No other aircraft was involved.

West Mercia Police tweeted the Air Accident Investigation Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

The air ambulance from Strensham also attended the scene and a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said; “On arrival we discovered a fixed wing light aircraft that had come down at the airfield.