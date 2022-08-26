Notification Settings

Man dead after plane crash at Shobdon Airfield

Published:

A man in his 50s has died after a light aircraft came down at Shobdon Airfield, Leominster this morning.

The air ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.
The accident happened at 10.30am when the single engine plane crashed. No other aircraft was involved.

West Mercia Police tweeted the Air Accident Investigation Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

The air ambulance from Strensham also attended the scene and a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said; “On arrival we discovered a fixed wing light aircraft that had come down at the airfield.

“There was one male patient still within the aircraft. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

