Heavy rain brings travel disruption on railways and roads

? We're dealing with flooding at Perth station that’s causing a signalling fault. Sorry if you’re being delayed by this incident.

Our team have pumps in place to clear the floodwater ASAP. Once that's done, we'll be able to signal trains normally again. @ScotRail @CalSleeper pic.twitter.com/yb4f8q2kIR

— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 16, 2022