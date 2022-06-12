William and Kate ‘set for move to Windsor’

The Cambridge family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set for a move to Windsor.

The couple, who were seen with their three children throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend, are said to be moving to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer.

William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family’s London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, according to the Sunday Times.

Kensington Palace will reportedly remain the Cambridges’ London home (John Walton/PA)

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

It is also understood that the Cambridges have hired a new communications secretary, Lee Thompson, who is currently vice-president of global communications and strategic partnerships at NBC Universal.