Coach carrying Liverpool fans for £1 each arrives in French capital

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France

A coach bought by a Liverpool supporter to transport dozens of fellow fans to Paris for just £1 each has arrived in the city ahead of the Champions League final.

The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday, with many fans facing huge fees to get to the city.

Simon Wilson, a British vlogger, from Wrexham, bought the cheapest coach he could find for £5,000 to take as many fans there to avoid the “extortionate” travel fees.

Just £1 each meant around 50 supporters could go from Anfield to the French capital in time for the game.

Simon Wilson (right) in his coach (Simon Wilson/PA)

Mr Wilson told the PA news agency: “It’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever done, setting off on Thursday morning, I never thought it would take as long as it did.

“Along the way there have been some worried faces, people expecting to get to Paris and thinking we wouldn’t, but I always had faith, despite all the challenges we’ve had.

“I’ve never had so little sleep in all my life, I’ve managed a few hours, but it was worth it. Now we can soak up the atmosphere here before the game.”

He said the original coach had to be replaced and the ferry to cross at Dover had to be pushed back as they were behind schedule.

However, after getting in to France in the early hours, the coach pushed on and made it to Paris by the afternoon.

Wilson is also known for driving a £40 Skoda to the Champions League final in Madrid in 2019.

The coach cost £5,000 to buy (Simon Wilson/PA)

He added: “The fees people were charged were pretty extortionate, it’s shocking, so I wanted to give something back, get the fans over here.

“People want to come to Paris to watch their team, they should be able to do it without being charged so much money.

“It’s all been pretty expensive, the original coach was £5,000, I then wrapped it for another £8,000 and then there’s the hidden costs, it was a lot of money, but I wanted to help.

“I was always positive, I knew we would get here. I’d just like to say thanks to Revolut for making it possible.”