RAF scrambles Typhoon jets as undisclosed aircraft approach UK

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The news comes after jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the UK’s ‘area of interest’ on Wednesday.

A Typhoon fighter jet

The Royal Air Force has launched Typhoon jets after undisclosed aircraft approached what an RAF spokesman described as the UK’s “area of interest”, a day after jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the same area.

The spokesman confirmed that the Typhoons, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, have been joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

He added that further information would not be disclosed “on this ongoing operation until complete”.

Typhoons Intercept Russian Aircraft
An RAF Typhoon jet intercepts a Russian strategic bomber (MoD/PA)

The news comes after RAF jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the UK’s “area of interest” on Wednesday.

The bombers were “intercepted and escorted”, a spokesman said, and at no point did they enter UK airspace.

