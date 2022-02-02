Locals ‘devastated’ after fire destroys church’s thatched roof in Norfolk

Church's thatched roof ablaze

Residents have described a “devastating” fire at an 11th century church in Beachamwell, Norfolk, which left the thatched roof of the Grade I listed building destroyed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that six fire engines had attended the blaze, which was now “under control”.

“We will have a presence on scene for the rest of the day at least”, the spokesperson added.

Flames could be seen rising from the church’s thatched roof (Steven Green/PA)

John Sanderson, an 87-year-old man who lives in the village, told the PA news agency that residents were “devastated”.

“All the roof is gone. I think just the walls are left”, he added.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I just came back from the supermarket and saw police cars tearing down the road. When I got back I was told the church was on fire,” Mr Sanderson said.

It is understood the church was closed for repairs at the time.