Which TSB branches are set to close?

TSB job losses

TSB has announced plans to close 70 branches in 2022 as more customers switch to online banking.

The closures will result in 150 fewer jobs but staff who work at the affected branches will be found new work elsewhere within the bank.

Find out in the list below whether your local branch is affected by the closures, and when they will close.

A man uses a TSB cash machine in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

TSB branches that will close next year