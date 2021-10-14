Boy arrested after teenager stabbed to death on playing field

Twickenham stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death on a playing field.

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south west London.

Scotland Yard said a 16-year-old boy remains in custody at a south London police station after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police car and forensic tents at the scene on a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south-west London (Sophie Wingate/PA)

Police said witnesses have described seeing a fight on the field in the moments before Mr Wali was stabbed.

The teenager was attacked at around 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital around an hour later.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

Mr Wali’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to take place at Kingston Mortuary on Friday.