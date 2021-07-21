Keep £20 increase in Universal Credit, committees from four UK parliaments urge

UK NewsPublished:

Committee conveners from Westminster, Holyrood, the Senedd and Stormont have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the issue.

Keep £20 increase in Universal Credit, committees from four UK parliaments urge

Committees at the UK’s four parliaments have joined together to urge the UK not to ditch the £20 increase in Universal Credit brought in during the coronavirus pandemic.

The conveners of committees at Westminster, Holyrood, Stormont and the Senedd have jointly written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey on the issue.

And they said they hoped the UK Government would “take seriously our view that the uplift should be extended”.

The £20 increase in the Universal Credit payments has been a “a lifeline for millions of families, saving them from being impoverished”, they argued.

Opposition politicians, union leaders and anti-poverty campaigners have all been urging ministers to make the increase to the benefit payment permanent.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News