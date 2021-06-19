Met Police arrest 26 people as crowds celebrate scoreless Euros clash

The fans were arrested after the game between England and Scotland

Police arrested 26 people as football fans crowded into Leicester Square in central London for England’s Euros clash with Scotland at Wembley.

The Metropolitan Police said arrests were made for offences including “public order, possession of an offensive weapon, drunk and disorderly and assault on police officer, who suffered minor injuries.”

Red flares were set off as crowds congregated at the square after the scoreless draw, with many fans wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.

Through the course of the day, under the policing operation for the football, officers made a total of 26 arrests for offences including public order, possession of an offensive weapon , drunk and disorderly and assault on police officer, who suffered minor injuries. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 19, 2021

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted “No Scotland, no party”.

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.