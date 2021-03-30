Arlene Foster calls for PSNI chief to quit over handling of Bobby Storey funeral

The order of service for the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has called for the police chief to quit following a decision by the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute those who attended the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.

Arlene Foster described PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne’s position as “untenable”.

It comes after the PPS said that no prosecutions have been recommended over alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations last year at the funeral of the senior republican.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among 24 interviewed by police over the scenes at the funeral in west Belfast in June.

DUP leader Mrs Foster said the confidence of the public cannot be rebuilt with Mr Byrne heading the police force.

Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)

She added: “The engagement between the PSNI and the funeral organisers is a factor in no prosecution being made.

“This is inexplicable.

“That the police assisted in breaking the law is fundamental and requires further examination.

“If any senior officer is identified as having approved of or contributed to that decision-making process, then all those senior officers’ positions are untenable.

“For our part we will be examining all routes for a further independent examination of all the events of June 30.

“When what was seen by everyone is not seen by the justice system, the situation has become absurd.

“The role of the PSNI on the day has been a determining factor.

“This creates a crisis of confidence that goes to the highest levels of the police.

“The public interest has not been served throughout and compliance to our health regulations fundamentally undermined by Sinn Fein’s and the PSNI’s behaviour from that day to this.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Byrne later said he will not step down, adding: “I stand behind the actions of the senior officers in the planning of this operation.

“It’s entirely consistent with our training and good practice and indeed, were I to go, it would undermine our future planning at any event like this because we are trained to engage and to encourage people’s behaviour.”

Asked whether he believed the PSNI was being scapegoated, Mr Byrne said: “It’s an easy accusation to make. I think it’s a shame that people have lost their judgment so quickly.

“From the outset we tried to police this funeral to the best of our ability. When we saw there were breaches, in our view, we started an independent and impartial investigation and we put the evidence before PPS.

“The issue here that has caused so much furore seems to ignore the fact, in the view of the PPS, unequivocally, it was the out workings of confusion around the law that torpedoed this prosecution.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, former party leader Gerry Adams, and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill attending the funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)

The PPS director of public prosecutions Stephen Herron said he acknowledged “widespread public concern” around events on June 30 2020.

However he said the regulations had become “extremely difficult to navigate” with 10 different amendments.

“Prosecutions can only be brought where the available evidence provides a reasonable prospect of proving, beyond reasonable doubt, a breach of the criminal law,” he said.

“As a result of the factors considered we have concluded that the prosecution could not prove any breach of the regulations to the required standard.”

Ms O’Neill said she has “worked tirelessly” to rebuild trust with the public.

“I wish to say again today that I am sorry for the hurt that has been caused to so many, including to Bobby Storey’s own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief,” Ms O’Neill said.

“Over the past nine months, I have worked tirelessly to rebuild trust with the public and I continue to work every day to navigate us all through this unprecedented crisis.”

Speaking outside Stormont, Ms O’Neill added: “I always regretted that the public health message was in any way diluted.

“There is no doubt that during this pandemic we have been making laws and regulations at break-neck speed and there will be plenty of time for reflection on all of that.

“If you take a period of three months, the regulations on funerals changed eight or nine times.

“So you can see the complexity of the situation we are dealing with.”

The PPS also announced decisions around three other funerals, including an intention to prosecute two individuals in connection with the funeral of Francie McNally in Co Tyrone in April 2020.

The PPS said it will offer a diversionary disposal to one individual reported in connection with attendance outside the home of a recently bereaved family in west Belfast in April 2020, and diversionary disposals to six suspects reported in connection with attendance at a funeral in east Belfast in early June 2020.

Breaches of Covid-19 regulations are summary offences which are punishable by fines.

The funeral of former IRA leader Mr Storey has been one of the most controversial events of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.

More than 1,000 people lined the streets for the funeral procession at a time when strict limits on such events were in place.