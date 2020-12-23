Flood warnings for Wales remain until Christmas Eve as more rain forecast

⚠️Stay safe: a yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for South and Mid Wales until 2am tomorrow.

This could lead to flooding in places and disruption to travel.

Keep up to date on flood alerts and warnings by checking our website ?https://t.co/fgBPiYdIX5 pic.twitter.com/6lDPPe1d1A

— Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) December 23, 2020