Red kite found dead in Highlands poisoned with banned pesticide

Red kite

A red kite which was found dead in the Highlands was poisoned with a banned substance, police have said.

The bird was discovered in the Ruthven area in October and it has now been confirmed that traces of a prohibited pesticide were found in it.

Members of the public and any dog walkers have been urged to be cautious when in the area.

Wildlife crime Pc Daniel Sutherland said: “Traces of a banned pesticide have been detected in a red kite found in the area.

“This incident is sadly another example of where a bird of prey has been killed through ingestion of an illegally held poison.

“I strongly urge anyone within the local and wider community to come forward with details on any information about this incident.”

Officers carried out further searches on Tuesday with RSPB Scotland on hill ground near Meall a Bhreacraibh and Ruthven, Moy, in the northern Monadhliath mountains.