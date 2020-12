Snow covered trees at Newby Head, North Yorkshire

The UK shivered through a decidedly wintry spell on Thursday as sub-zero temperatures brought snow and ice to parts of the country.

Large parts of Scotland and areas of northern England, including Yorkshire and Cumbria, saw roads deserted and cars stranded amid the icy conditions.

Yet not everyone was put off by the conditions, with fell runners, hikers and dog walkers seen out on the snow-capped hills.

Roads were almost deserted in Garsdale, Cumbria, as the region saw snow, ice and freezing temperatures (Peter Byrne/PA)

A walker stopped to take photos of the view as he climbed Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Newby Head, North Yorkshire, is braced for more wintry weather ahead of the first weekend of December (Peter Byrne/PA)

A van was stranded in North Yorkshire as the weather brought travel disruption and perilous driving conditions (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two fell runners braved the slippery trails near the summit of Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The south of Edinburgh and the Pentland Hills were sprinkled with snow, while temperatures in some parts of Scotland dropped as low as minus 7C (19F) overnight (Jane Barlow/PA)

There were yellow warnings for snow and ice across northern England much to the dismay of one sheep (Peter Byrne/PA)

A dog and its owner were the only ones braving the elements as they stepped out for a walk in North Yorkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Up to four inches of snow was expected in some areas (Peter Byrne/PA)

It was almost a scene from a Christmas card as a couple walked through Holyrood Park in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Snow on the line didn’t disrupt this train (Peter Byrne/PA)