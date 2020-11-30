What the papers say – November 30

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages are led by political machinations prior to a crucial vote in Westminster in which Boris Johnson will try to convince Conservative backbenchers to support the introduction of a new tier system.

The Daily Express and the i say Mr Johnson has called for “unity and resolve” in a letter to rebel MPs.

EXPRESS: PM:Unity and resolve will help beat virus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PdZ0uYQmCk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2020

Mark Harper, chair of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, has urged the Prime Minister to demonstrate how the restrictions “are going to be effective and show us the cost”, according to The Independent.

The hospitality sector will be given extra funding “to help them get through Christmas” as Mr Johnson attempts to nullify the “revolt” in his party, The Daily Telegraph reports.

TELEGRAPH: Cash for restaurants and pubs to quell revolt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/O7ajQqflvp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2020

The Foreign Secretary takes up the fight in Metro, where he warns a third national lockdown cannot be ruled out if MPs vote down the new tier system.

The Guardian says the NHS will enlist celebrities and influencers as part of a campaign to persuade people to get the coronavirus vaccine, while the Daily Star reports a “crack” Army unit will “take down anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists who flood the internet with disinformation” about the jab.

Guardian front page, Monday 30 November 2020: NHS to use celebrities in drive to encourage Covid vaccine take-up pic.twitter.com/JxhwBvQ3YP — The Guardian (@guardian) November 29, 2020

Tomorrow's front page: Army to smash vaccine bandits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pROc7MnFll — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 29, 2020

The Daily Mail says the PM has praised the “incredibly generosity” of the paper’s readers in donating 40 million pieces of personal protective equipment for charities battling the virus.

Retail chiefs call in the Daily Mirror for people to do their Christmas shopping on Britain’s high streets “to stop traders going bust”.

The Times reports the Government will promise that wildlife “will thrive, air and water will be cleaner and livestock will be treated more humanely” as part of a post-Brexit overhaul of England’s agriculture.

The Times 30/11/20 The Queen spoke on a video call yesterday to 3 winners of a Commonwealth award for volunteers. Photo : Buckingham Palace/PA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/NCZLCGEY8R — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 29, 2020

The EU is aiming for a “sweeping reboot” of relations with the US as it attempts to forge a “new global alliance”, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday November 30 https://t.co/IeWno2a8IT pic.twitter.com/qnn2P5mY9K — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 29, 2020

And The Sun reports singer Rita Ora “breached lockdown laws by hosting a lavish 30th birthday party” for 30 people in west London on Saturday.