Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Deserted streets in Liverpool city centre as England continues a four-week national lockdown (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 16, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (169 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,817 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 16 – the equivalent of 699.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 754.5 in the seven days to November 9.

Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up sharply from 316.5 to 654.3, with 982 new cases.

East Lindsey is in third place, where the rate has risen from 425.5 to 572.2, with 811 new cases.

Swale and East Lindsey saw the biggest week-on-week jump in rates, followed by Thanet (up from 393.2 to 520.0, with 738 new cases) and Boston (up from 343.4 to 466.0, with 327 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 9.