Amazon makes major change that could spell the end for 'dodgy' Firesticks

The tech giant is launching new versions of its popular streaming device — and the update could have unexpected consequences.

The newly released Fire TV Stick 4K Select reportedly makes it much more difficult to stream pirated shows, movies, or sports, according to Cordbusters. This comes as Amazon introduces a completely new operating system, following recent calls from Sky for tougher action against modified Firesticks used for illegal streaming.

Cordbusters notes that this latest generation of Amazon’s streaming devices brings a major shift that could reshape the future of so-called “dodgy” Firesticks. Unlike previous models, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select runs on an all-new operating system called Vega OS.

Amazon Firestick

This marks a significant departure from the Android-based software used in every earlier version of the Firestick. By switching to a Linux-based system, Amazon has made it far more challenging for users to install third-party or sideloaded apps that enable unauthorized streaming.

For now, Vega OS is exclusive to the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select, but it’s expected that future devices will adopt the same platform.

In its announcement, Amazon said: “Our newest Fire TV Stick, the 4K Select, helps you maximize every pixel of your 4K TVs at an incredible value.

“It delivers vibrant 4K picture quality with HDR10+ support and apps that launch remarkably fast. The performance comes from our new operating system, Vega, which is responsive and highly efficient. Everything you need is right in the box—it works with your favorite streaming services, and will soon support Xbox Gaming, Luna, and Alexa+.”

Cordbuster reports that apps on the Vega OS are built completely different to Android ones and that the latter are not compatible at all. Amazon has also revealed that “for enhanced security, only apps from the Amazon Appstore on Fire TV are available for download”.

Older Fire TV Sticks still currently run on the Android-based operating system.