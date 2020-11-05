Sunak extends jobs furlough scheme to the end of March

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

In a major Government U-turn, the Chancellor said the move is needed because of the economic situation caused by the Covid pandemic.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak

The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak is to be extended until the end of March, Rishi Sunak has told the Commons.

In a major U-turn by the Government, the Chancellor said the move is needed because of the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Sunak said the Government’s highest priority remains “to protect jobs and livelihoods”.

He had previously extended the furlough throughout November due to the second national lockdown in England.

The Chancellor told the Commons: “We can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month, it will be extended until the end of March.

“The Government will continue to help pay people’s wages up to 80% of the normal amount.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

“All employers will have to pay for hours not worked is the cost of employer NICs and pension contributions.

“We will review the policy in January to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more.”

UK News
Business
News
Coronavirus
Health
Politics

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News