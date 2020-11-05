Sunak extends jobs furlough scheme to the end of March

To give people across the UK certainty over the winter, I can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month – it will be extended until the end of March.

Employees will receive 80% of their usual salary for hours not worked, up to £2,500 a month. pic.twitter.com/WtTqOcR61a

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 5, 2020