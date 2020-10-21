What financial support is on offer for Tier 3 regions?

A woman walks down the street in Ormskirk, Lancashire

Millions more people in parts of northern England will face stringent coronavirus restrictions in the coming days.

But what financial support is the Government offering to these areas – and is the support fair?

– South Yorkshire

Some 1.4 million people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield will be affected by Tier 3 measures from Saturday morning.

The package of support agreed includes £11 million to invest in a localised test and trace system – equivalent to around £8 per capita.

A further £30 million of support for businesses affected by the restrictions, as well as their employees, will be offered. This equates to approximately £22 per capita.

– Greater Manchester

A row over the financial support meant agreement was not reached between Westminster and local leaders before the Government announced Tier 3 measures were to be imposed.

Civic leaders wanted a minimum of £65 million to support the region’s 2.8 million people, but Boris Johnson refused to offer more than £60 million.

The Prime Minister confirmed to MPs that the £60 million for business support – which is in line with the offer for South Yorkshire of approximately £22 per capita – would be distributed to the region’s boroughs.

The Government has also agreed to £22 million to help authorities implement and enforce restrictions – approximately £8 per capita.

– Lancashire

The 1.5 million people of Lancashire were placed under Tier 3 restrictions last week, with the agreement of local leaders.

The county secured £30 million of business support – equivalent to approximately £20 per capita.

A further £12 million for enforcement was agreed – in line with the £8 per capita offered to other areas.

– Liverpool City Region

A Covid alert level sign in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Liverpool City Region was the first area to come under Tier 3 restrictions earlier this month, with tougher measures affecting its 1.6 million people.

It secured £14 million for enforcement, and a further £30 million of business support.