MP Amy Callaghan leaves hospital four months after brain haemorrhage

? After 4 months in hospital, today I've been discharged. I'm coming home.

? To the miracle team at @NHSGGC PDRU – now my second family – thank you ♥️ I can never, ever repay you.

?‍♀️I was wheeled in here. Now I'm walking out. I'm just getting started too ✌ pic.twitter.com/bkcdTXxusA

— Amy Callaghan MP (@AmyCallaghanSNP) October 15, 2020