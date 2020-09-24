Advertising
Aquarium stages gender reveal ceremony for penguin chick
The bird’s gender was established using DNA analysis.
A Norfolk aquarium has held a gender reveal party for its young humboldt penguin chick.
Squirt, who was born on May 21, was revealed by Sea Life Hunstanton staff at the ceremony to be a female.
The chick was declared a girl following a DNA check.
The penguin, who weighed 90g at birth, was named Squirt by staff after her projectile “toilet habits”.
Squirt’s gender reveal party was laid on by the aquarium after a competition was held on Facebook to guess the penguin’s sex, with the winner receiving two tickets to the park.
