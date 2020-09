Small dogs were dressed to the nines as characters from Alice In Wonderland and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for the Furbabies Pageant in Tockwith, North Yorkshire.

Furbabies claims it is the first original dog beauty pageant in the north of England.

The pageant was held at Jodhpurs Riding School in Tockwith, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Some small dogs were dressed to the nines (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bailey the Pomeranian dressed as Willy Wonka (Danny Lawson/PA)

Keegan the West Highland white terrier as the Mad Hatter (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dolly the Chihuahua as Alice in Wonderland (Danny Lawson/PA)

Willow the Chihuahua as the Queen of Hearts (Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

Lily Blathorn with Keisha, a keeshond dog, dressed as the White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ruby the boxer as the Queen of Hearts (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tallulah the Pomeranian as Alice in Wonderland (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lily Blathorn and Keisha were the White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts (Danny Lawson/PA)