Menu

Advertising

Lottery players could get £5 for matching just two numbers under new rules

UK News | Published:

The mass cash payouts will apply to certain ‘must be won’ draws after the jackpot rolls over five times and no-one matches all six main numbers.

A National Lottery sign

National Lottery players could win £5 for matching just two numbers under new rules.

The mass cash payouts will apply to certain “must be won” draws after the jackpot rolls over five times and no-one matches all six main numbers to win it outright, said operator Camelot.

The new Lotto rules mean lower-tier winners can collect £5 along with their usual “lucky dip” re-entry card from November 7.

“We know an unexpected extra fiver – which could be spent on a box of chocolates, a book or magazine, or to treat a friend to a coffee – can really put a smile on someone’s face,” said commercial director Neil Brocklehurst.

Separate changes include so-called “big September” draws, kicking off with a £20 million “must be won” draw on September 5.

It will be followed by two EuroMillions draws, one guaranteeing 20 UK millionaires on September 18 and one offering a mega jackpot of more than £100 million on September 25, said Camelot.

There are normally between 950,000 and 1.3 million ticket-holders who match two numbers in a Lotto “must be won draw”, it added.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News