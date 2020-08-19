Migrant, 16, found dead on beach after disappearing at sea, says French minister

A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a beach near Calais, a French minister has said.

Marlene Schiappa, who is in charge of citizenship in France’s government, said the teenager was found on the beach at Sangatte on Wednesday morning.

The tragedy came as migrants making the perilous crossing of the English Channel have been a focus of the UK Government amid a record number of journeys.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has pledged to make the route “unviable”, said the death is “an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life”.

“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” she added.

“Working together we are determined to stop them.”

Ms Shiappa also said the death highlighted the need to tackle the smugglers.

“Immense sadness: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared in the sea last night was found dead in the beach in Sangatte this morning,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile in Dover, children were among dozens of migrants who arrived on Wednesday morning.

More than 50 people were taken into the Kent port aboard a lifeboat and a Border Force vessel.

The fresh arrivals came amid urgent discussions on where to house migrant children who travel to the UK without family.

It emerged earlier in the week that any new, unaccompanied asylum-seeking children would be left with Border Force after Kent County Council announced it had reached capacity.

Charities say the situation is a “scandal” and a “political failure”, calling on the Government to urgently find a way forward.

More than 4,700 migrants have reached the UK by small boat this year, analysis by the PA news agency shows.

Ms Patel last year pledged that the crossings would be an “infrequent phenomenon” by now and has since insisted she is working to make the route “completely unviable”.

Urgent discussions between Kent County Council and the Government took place on Tuesday over where to house migrant children who travel to the UK without family.

Bella Sankey, the director of Detention Action, described the situation as a “scandal” and said it “should be a source of deep shame for this Government”.

She added: “This is a political failure, pure and simple. The Government must urgently U-turn and ensure that vulnerable children are immediately taken into care rather than detained in prison-like facilities.”