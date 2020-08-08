In Pictures: Britain basks as summer scorcher continues

Sun-seekers again flocked to beaches and beauty spots on Saturday, as the summer heatwave continued.

Temperatures were expected to hit the mid-30s – although the Met Office has warned of thunder storms to follow the hot spell.

The public wasted no time in making hay while the sun shines – with some venturing out especially early…

A paddleboarder watches the sunrise at Cullercoats bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kayakers watch dawn break in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Relaxing in the sun at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Swimming in the sea at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Volleyball on Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather in Coryton Cove, Dawlish, Devon (Pat Hurst/PA)

Scenes by the picturesque Richmond Falls on the River Swale in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)