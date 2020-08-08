Menu

In Pictures: Britain basks as summer scorcher continues

Published: 2020-08-08

Temperatures were forecast to hit the mid-30s.

A paddleboarder watches the sunrise at Cullercoats bay in North Tyneside

Sun-seekers again flocked to beaches and beauty spots on Saturday, as the summer heatwave continued.

Temperatures were expected to hit the mid-30s – although the Met Office has warned of thunder storms to follow the hot spell.

The public wasted no time in making hay while the sun shines – with some venturing out especially early…

A paddleboarder watches the sunrise at Cullercoats bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kayakers watch dawn break in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People enjoy the hot weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Relaxing in the sun at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Swimming in the sea at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Volleyball on Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoy the hot weather in Coryton Cove, Dawlish, Devon (Pat Hurst/PA)
Scenes by the picturesque Richmond Falls on the River Swale in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sun-seekers flocked to the North Yorkshire beauty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
