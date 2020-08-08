Advertising
In Pictures: Britain basks as summer scorcher continues
Temperatures were forecast to hit the mid-30s.
Sun-seekers again flocked to beaches and beauty spots on Saturday, as the summer heatwave continued.
Temperatures were expected to hit the mid-30s – although the Met Office has warned of thunder storms to follow the hot spell.
The public wasted no time in making hay while the sun shines – with some venturing out especially early…
