In Pictures: Sun-seekers soak up rays as temperatures soar

Published:

Sun-worshippers have been warned to avoid crowded beaches.

Brighton beach

People have flocked to beaches across the South East amid predictions that Friday could be the hottest day of the year.

London and the South East could see temperatures top 37C during a heatwave expected to continue through to Sunday.

Here are some images of sun-seekers soaking up the rays:

People enjoying the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset
People enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A person jumps off a groyne into the sea as they enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset
A man jumps off a groyne into the sea in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children enjoy a donkey ride on Skegness Beach
Children enjoy a donkey ride on Skegness beach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Royal Parks gardener Phil Pearl waters a display of petunias in Regent’s Park, London
Royal Parks gardener Phil Pearl waters a display of petunias in Regent’s Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A couple look out from Bournemouth Pier
A couple look out from Bournemouth Pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bournemouth pier
A member of staff sets up the zip wire on the pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brighton beach
Sun-seekers soak up the rays on Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA)
Regent's Park
A man sunbathes next to his bicycle in Regent’s Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bournemouth beach
Cooling off in the sea off Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Two men walking a dog
Two men walk a French bulldog in Regent’s Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Social distancing signs
Sun-worshippers have been reminded about the need for social distancing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
