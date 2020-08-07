Advertising
In Pictures: Sun-seekers soak up rays as temperatures soar
Sun-worshippers have been warned to avoid crowded beaches.
People have flocked to beaches across the South East amid predictions that Friday could be the hottest day of the year.
London and the South East could see temperatures top 37C during a heatwave expected to continue through to Sunday.
Here are some images of sun-seekers soaking up the rays:
