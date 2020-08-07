In Pictures: Sun-seekers soak up rays as temperatures soar

People have flocked to beaches across the South East amid predictions that Friday could be the hottest day of the year.

London and the South East could see temperatures top 37C during a heatwave expected to continue through to Sunday.

Here are some images of sun-seekers soaking up the rays:

People enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A man jumps off a groyne into the sea in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Children enjoy a donkey ride on Skegness beach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Royal Parks gardener Phil Pearl waters a display of petunias in Regent’s Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A couple look out from Bournemouth Pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A member of staff sets up the zip wire on the pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sun-seekers soak up the rays on Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA)

A man sunbathes next to his bicycle in Regent’s Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cooling off in the sea off Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two men walk a French bulldog in Regent’s Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)