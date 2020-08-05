Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Duchess of Cambridge helps out at baby charity

UK News | Published:

Kate put on a floral face mask, a move which shows how the monarchy is adhering to coronavirus guidelines like the rest of the country.

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a face mask at a royal event for the first time as she revealed that stories of families struggling during lockdown had moved her to tears.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate described how she wept after a previous trip to a baby bank, which provides essential items to mothers in need like nappies and infant clothes, when she helped out at a similar project in Sheffield.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)

The duchess’s tour of Baby Basics UK in South Yorkshire highlighted her efforts to spearhead a donation drive which has seen shops like John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Tesco give more than 10,000 new goods to baby banks across the country.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)

Advertising

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)

Advertising

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield
(Chris Jackson/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News