What the papers say – July 16

Raised hopes of a vaccine for Covid-19 dominate the front pages, alongside pictures of a new statue in Bristol to replace Edward Colston whose likeness was taken down as Black Lives Matter protests swept the country.

The Times leads with the “thrilling” results from the early trials in the vaccine, while The Daily Telegraph says that the jab could offer “double protection”.

Success of early trials lifts hopes for vaccine

Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: "Vaccine hopes rise after strong trial results"

The Daily Express adds there are hopes the vaccine will be available by the end of the year.

The Guardian reports the Labour party are to offer a formal apology to whistleblowers on anti-Semitism to “draw a line under allegations made during the Jeremy Corbyn era”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 16 July 2020: Labour offers deal to end antisemitism legal action

The Financial Times leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak rejecting talk of the state offering bailouts for companies struggling with debt brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 16 July

Metro reports on issues with masks, with Michael Gove and Downing Street appearing to give conflicting advice. A similar story leads the i and the Daily Star.

All over the shop: muddle on face masks as new guidance issued Thursday's front page

The Daily Mirror carries a picture of the Duke of York “chuckling” while on a drive as Ghislaine Maxwell faces questions over her relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail reports that speed cameras are used to make money rather than prevent accidents, citing a new report.

And The Independent leads on charges being dropped against its US chief correspondent.