Second man charged with murder of Omani student stabbed to death near Harrods

A second man has been charged with the murder of an Omani student who was killed in an “extremely violent” robbery near London department store Harrods last December, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, was fatally stabbed in Knightsbridge on December 5, 2019.

The King’s College politics and economics student had been out for dinner and was walking along the street when he and his friend were stabbed.

Arseboon Dilbaro, 22, of no fixed abode, was charged on Tuesday with murder, GBH with intent, attempted robbery and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Dilbaro was arrested by the Met Police shortly after arriving at Heathrow Airport at around 1pm on Tuesday on a flight from Egypt.

Badir Rahim Alnazi, 24, of no fixed address, was previously charged with Mr Al-Araimi’s murder in January and remains in custody ahead of an Old Bailey hearing on a date to be fixed.

A 20-year-old friend of Mr Al-Araimi, 20, was also stabbed in the incident and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.