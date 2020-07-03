Government publishes new local lockdown rules for Leicester

The Government has published its local lockdown rules for Leicester, with most businesses to shut their doors once again.

The new regulations, which were published on Friday afternoon, come into force on Saturday, when pubs, restaurants and hairdressers can open in the rest of England.

Anyone who breaks the rules in Leicester could be fined £100, which doubles every time they flout the new law, and could reach up to £3,200 for the sixth and subsequent offences.

The East Midlands city was placed under harsher restrictions by Health Secretary Matt Hancock following the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

As well as the city of Leicester, the lockdown area includes parts of Leicestershire that touch on the city’s boundaries, including parts of Blaby District and Charnwood in the county.

The rules state restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs must remain closed, but exceptions are made for cafes and canteens at hospitals, care homes, prisons and military bases.

Other non-essential businesses, such as cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, museums, gyms, nail salons and hairdressers, must remain closed, unless they are hosting blood donations.

People are also banned from staying overnight at another household.

Sports venues such as indoor fitness studios, gyms, sports courts and indoor or outdoor swimming pools can be used for elite athletes to train.

Businesses that can stay open include supermarkets, off-licences, pharmacies, banks, homeware stores, post offices and garden centres.

The list also extends to outdoor markets and outdoor sports courts.

Hotels and bed and breakfasts must remain closed unless guests are unable to return to their homes, they are a critical worker, or they need accommodation while moving house or to attend a funeral.

Places of worship must also close except for funerals, voluntary services such as food banks and private prayer by individuals.

The rules are to be reviewed every two weeks, with the first review due on July 18.