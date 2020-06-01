Family of murdered 16-year-old Louise Smith pay tribute to ‘smiley, generous’ girl

The family of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in woodland after she disappeared on VE Day have paid tribute to the “smiley, generous” teenager.

Louise Smith was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in the Leigh Park area of Havant, Hampshire, at midday on May 8.

Her body was found in nearby woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21.

Family handout picture of Louise Smith (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Her family said in a statement released through Hampshire police: “Louise was a typical 16-year-old girl, who enjoyed spending time with her friends. She loved animals and being outdoors.

“She will be remembered as a smiley, generous person who loved her family and was loved by all.”

They added: “Louise had beautiful blue eyes, a cheeky smile and was known for her kindness to others. She loved animals and had a sarcastic sense of humour.”

Flowers left outside Havant Thicket in Hampshire, where the body of Louise Smith was found (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the investigation, has been released on bail, Hampshire police said.