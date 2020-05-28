Huge show of support for railway worker who died of coronavirus

The husband of the railway worker who died of coronavirus after an incident on the concourse of a railway station has thanked the huge number of people who have signed a petition launched in her support.

Belly Mujinga died in April, a few weeks after the incident at London’s Victoria station, leaving a widower and an 11-year-old daughter.

British Transport Police have interviewed a 57-year-old man in connection with the incident.

More than 240,000 people have signed a change.org petition, which seeks justice for the family of Belly, whose trade union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has received messages from across the UK and countries including the United States and Germany.

Belly’s husband Katalay said the family have been touched by the kindness and good wishes sent from all over the world.

He said: “It was terrible what happened to Belly.

“She was scared by what happened to her at work and then she was so terribly ill with the virus.

“Some days I wake up and I forget she’s not with us, and then we start grieving all over again, and we are just one family out of thousands in that place.

“Thank you for highlighting the problems that vulnerable people have, people like Belly who had a respiratory health problem and the need for PPE (personal protective equipment).

“We can’t change what happened to Belly, but we can try to ensure that her colleagues are better protected than she was.”

A gofundme page raised almost £43,000 for the family.