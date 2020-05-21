EasyJet to resume flights from June 15

EasyJet is to resume flights from a number of UK airports from June 15.

The low-cost carrier announced it will restart flights on mainly domestic routes between 22 European airports.

In the UK, these include Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast.

As part of new safety and hygiene measures, passengers and crew will be required to wear masks on board aircraft.

There will be no food sold during flights, enhanced cleaning of planes, and disinfection wipes and hand sanitiser made available to passengers.

A number of other airlines have announced tentative plans to ramp up their operations from the skeleton schedules currently being used due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryanair plans to restore 40% of its flights from July 1, while British Airways is due to make a “meaningful return” to service in the same month.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June.

“These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that, when more restrictions are lifted, the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand, while also ensuring we are operating efficiently and on routes that our customers want.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers remains our highest priority, which is why we are implementing a number of measures to enhance safety at each part of the journey, from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”