Sunbathers have continued to make the most of their new-found freedoms after lockdown measures were eased in England as temperatures soared for a second day.

The warmer seas even encouraged a pod of bottlenose dolphins to swim close to shore in the North East on Wednesday morning.

Beaches around England were popular places for families to gather with the sea an inviting place to cool down.

A pod of bottlenose dolphins was spotted off the coast between Whitley Bay and Cullercoats Bay in the North East (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Several adults were spotted with two juveniles as the coastal waters warmed up (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Matilda Thomas, two, and her brother Fredrik, three, paddling at Sandycove Beach, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Members of the public enjoy the sun on Cullercoats Beach while trying to keep to social distancing guidelines (Owen Humphreys/PA)

With coronavirus lockdown measures more strict in Scotland, it was a quieter scene at St Andrews Beach (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rob and Sally Underhill sit outside their beach hut as they enjoy the hot weather in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People make their way along the sea front in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sorrell Vince, 23 (right) from Northampton and Bethany Heatley from Preston enjoying the sun on Cullercoats Beach, Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People enjoying the sun at Hot Walls beach, Old Portsmouth, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

A woman reads a book in Greenwich Park, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There seemed to be just enough space between groups at Weston-super-Mare (Ben Birchall/PA)

A dog leans out of a van window to find a breeze on the Marylebone Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

A man paddleboards in Dublin Bay as the sun shines (Brian Lawless/PA)