Heathrow passenger numbers down 97% in April

Heathrow’s passenger numbers fell by 97% in April compared with the same month in 2019.

The airport announced that it was used by just 206,000 travellers last month, which is “the same number it would typically serve in just one day”.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a collapse in demand for flights.

Many of the passengers who did travel through Heathrow last month were on board the 218 chartered repatriation flights that landed at the west London airport.

Heathrow is expecting demand to “remain weak” until countries lift their coronavirus lockdowns.